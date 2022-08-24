Columbia Care Award-Winning Cannabis Brand Triple Seven Launches In Pennsylvania

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP), launched its Triple Seven brand in Pennsylvania, bringing the brand’s total footprint to ten markets.

With its recently refreshed packaging look and feel, Triple Seven is now available in: Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company anticipates the brand will be available in Utah, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. by Q4, pending regulatory approvals. Triple Seven boasts nearly a dozen forms, including whole flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The brand is available to wholesale partners across all ten markets.

“Triple Seven represents premium, high-quality cannabis and I think the proof is not only in the footprint we’re creating across the country but also in the awards we’re winning that are voted on by experts and popular vote alike,” stated BJ Carretta, SVP of brands, Columbia Care. “We are constantly working towards crafting and nurturing the cleanest, finest, and most consistent cannabis products across the country – which is evident in the final, award-winning products we’re giving to consumers.”

Most recently, the brand won multiple awards in High Times Magazine’s SoCal Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2022, including second place in the Sativa Flower category (Super Boof) and third place in the Indica Flower category (Pancakes #7), as well as several other awards in 2021.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

