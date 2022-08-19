Verano Opening Zen Leaf Clarksburg, The Company's Fourth West Virginia Cannabis Dispensary

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening of Zen Leaf Clarksburg on August 19, 2022, the company’s fourth dispensary in West Virginia and 111th nationwide. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf Clarksburg joins Verano’s three additional West Virginia Zen Leaf locations in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. According to West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis, there are currently over 11,400 approved medical cannabis patients in the state.

“We’re excited to open Zen Leaf Clarksburg, our fourth dispensary in West Virginia, to continue serving the state’s growing medical cannabis community,” stated George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care.”

Across West Virginia, Verano has permits issued by West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to operate a cultivation and processing facility, along with seven total medical cannabis dispensaries that are projected to continue opening in 2022 and 2023, subject to customary approvals.

Zen Leaf offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News