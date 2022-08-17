Attention Dab Lovers: Puffco To Host Its Annual Puffcon Block Party In LA On Oct. 1, Ft. By ScHoolboy Q, Hannibal Buress & More

Electronic cannabis consumption device innovator Puffco will once again host its annual Puffcon Block Party event at Los Angeles Center Studios.

The second annual event will take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 between 2 pm and 10 pm. Event access will be free for owners of a Puffco Peak, Peak Pro or Proxy who register at Puffcon.com.

The Headliner

Puffco has announced rapper ScHoolboy Q will headline the day-long block party.

Also scheduled to appear are Eshu Tune (the hip hop recording artist alter-ego of comedic actor Hannibal Buress), Ryan Celsius, Peach and Chay, Kittamami and Kirk Summers.

“Puffcon sets the bar for other events, not just within our industry, but in LA and beyond,” relays Puffco founder Roger Volodarsky. “Hosting an epic block party-style concert to celebrate all that makes us a community, with all of our favorite brands, restaurants, and vendors, and having ScHoolboy Q, Eshu Tune and other artists join the lineup is what Puffcon is all about, and our way of showing appreciation.”

Attendees must have a fully-assembled Puffco product to get in, along with government-issued identification proving 21+. One entry per Puffco product is allowed; doors will close at 9 pm. No sales of cannabis will be available.

Puffco will also announce the winners of their 2022 Glass Open competition on-site, with the winning pieces on display at the event.