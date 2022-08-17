Cresco Labs Q2 Revenue Grows Slightly YoY, Here Is What You Need To Know

Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF (FSE:6CQ) released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $218 million, up 4% year-over-year.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Adjusted gross profit of $116 million, or 53% of revenue, an increase of 8% year-over-year, excluding fair value mark-up for acquired inventory and cost of goods sold adjustments for acquisitions and other non-core costs.
-
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $51 million, or 23% of revenue, an increase of 11% year-over-year.
-
Retail revenue increased 22% year-over-year, to $123 million, or $2.5 million per average store open in the quarter; same-store-sales increased 6% year-over-year.
-
Ended the quarter with $90 million of cash on hand.
-
On July 8, the Columbia Care CCHWF shareholders approved the all stock acquisition by Cresco Labs and the company continues to work toward closing the transaction around year-end. Columbia Care financial results for Q2 show revenue growth of 18.1%, as well as gross profit growth of 17.3% YoY.
"We reported solid results in the face of an unprecedented macro environment. We generated $218 million in revenue, representing 4% year-over-year growth, and maintained our industry position as the no. 1 wholesaler of branded cannabis, the no. 1 branded product portfolio chosen by consumers, and the no. 1 most productive per-store national retailer. Importantly, we accomplished these results while maintaining our adjusted gross margin at 53% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%, in a market where prices fell between 10-30% depending on the state. The Columbia Care transaction is proceeding as expected — we're checking off milestone after milestone, the divestiture and regulatory processes are on track and we continue to anticipate a closing around year end,” stated Charles Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs.
Photo by Richard T on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.