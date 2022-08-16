'The Next Marijuana Millionaire' Debuts On G4+ App, Tune In With Mike Straumietis And See Who's Next

As we know, cannabis is on the road to becoming a multibillion-dollar industry and it seems that everyone wants to get involved. Michael "BigMike" Straumietis is out to find the next major player via "The Next Marijuana Millionaire," which premieres exclusively on the G4+ app, on Tuesday, August 16.
"After all the hard work that went into creating this show, I'm ecstatic for viewers to have the opportunity to join this journey and watch these incredible competitors pioneering the cannabis industry," says BigMike, host and co-creator of the show and CEO and founder of Advanced Nutrients. "The cannabis market has changed drastically since I entered several decades ago, it's an honor to be able to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and support the cannabis community that means so much to all of us."
The show follows sixteen entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry as they compete in a series of challenges, testing both their business savvy and their characters. Through intense competitions over the span of nine episodes, the challengers fight to win prizes worth up to $1 million. The winner of the competition will also secure a partnership with BigMike, including an investment.
The episodes will premiere every Tuesday on the G4+ app before 12 p.m. noon PT.
Here's the full schedule:
- Tuesday, August 16, Pilot Episode – Sixteen contestants arrive in Los Angeles in hopes of becoming the Next Marijuana Millionaire.
- Tuesday, August 23, Episode 2 – Contestants venture to the famed Wiltern where they are tasked with creating movie trailer style advertisements for their products.
- Tuesday, August 30, Episode 3 – Contestants' fate lies in the hands of Hollywood tourists who vote for their favorite guide on a THC Bus Tour.
- Tuesday, September 6, Episode 4 – Contestants embark on their first extreme challenge for PTSD awareness month.
- Tuesday, September 13, Episode 5 – A series of challenges await the team on the football field.
- Tuesday, September 20, Episode 6 – The contestants hop on a rollercoaster ride, but some can't handle the twists and turns.
- Tuesday, September 27, Episode 7 – The remaining contestants meet with BigMike and his marketing team to review their businesses' branding.
- Tuesday, October 4, Episode 8 – The competition reaches new heights in an extreme airplane challenge.
- Tuesday, October 11, Finale Episode – The winner of the Next Marijuana Millionaire is revealed.
