Auxly Q2 Revenue Grows 31% YoY, Here Are The Details

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF XLY released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, revealing net revenues of $27.3 million, an improvement of 31% compared to $20.9 million during the same period in 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit of $9.8 million, compared to $8.0 million during the same period in 2021.
-
Net losses attributable to shareholders of the company were $14.3 million, representing a net loss of $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis.
-
Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended June 30, 2022 was negative $4.0 million, a decrease from the same period of 2021, however, improved by approximately $2.0 million over the most recent quarters.
Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly, stated: "We continued to make meaningful progress towards our strategic objectives during Q2. With an increasingly competitive market, we have been able to maintain our position as the #1 LP in cannabis 2.0 sales, driven by our leadership position in the vapor category where we ended the first half of the year as the #1 LP in the category with over 17% share of market. We successfully increased revenues and gross profits during the quarter while maintaining our SG&A spending largely flat. We have also strengthened our balance through the sale of non-core assets for total proceeds of $10.1 million to date, which will support our continued growth. We remained focused on our consumers and their evolving needs and preferences by launching 27 new SKUs during the first half of the year and will continue to prioritize investments in innovations in key growth categories. Finally, as we enter the second half of 2022, we will continue to focus on cost control and margin enhancement through continue process improvements and investments in automation to further support our key objective of Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2022."
Discontinued Operations
On May 27, 2021, the company announced that it had reached an agreement to sell KGK to Myconic Capital Corp. (now Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.), and on June 2, 2021, completed the sale of KGK to Wellbeing.
Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash
Related News
Auxly Introduces Low THC Cannabis Edibles Ideal For Snacking - Edi's By Foray
Auxly Sells Its Auxly Annapolis Cannabis Cultivation Facility For $6M
Auxly Extends Standby Facility Convertible Debentures To August 2024
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.