Cannabis Insider: These Experts Have Answers To Your FAQ, Join Us Today, Thursday 4PM!

Join us today at 4PM on Cannabis Insider and get your FAQ answered by people in the know. Natalie Papillion of the Last Prisoner Project, Christine De La Rosa of The People's Ecosystem and Sarah Chase from the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation.

They'll talk about cannabis legalization: what it means, when and how it might happen, how your state, your business and yourself will be affected but mostly how we'll all benefit.

Benzinga's Cannabis Insider co-hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse will leave no stone unturned, so hop on YouTube and get informed.

Post your questions and comments as well. We've all got so many and these amazing women have plenty of answers!

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!