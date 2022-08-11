The Now Corp. Acquires An Equity Stake In Social Media Company

The Now Corporation NWPN has acquired a 28% equity stake in MePeeps Inc.

MePeeps Inc. is headquartered in North Carolina with a development office in Charlotte. Its core servers are located in the United States. This company connects users with people and content centered around one’s interests, with the sharing of content only with authorized viewers. It is a personal online space, with privacy, trust, control and safety. MePeeps says it has no tracking, no spam, no direct target advertisement and no cookies stored on users’ devices. Furthermore, the company states it will never interfere with one’s free speech in any manner except if it contains hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation.

"These are exciting times. With hyper digital expansion and widespread adoption of social media, technology and social trends rapidly and fundamentally change how individuals and businesses engage each other," stated Fernando Londe, president of MePeeps, Inc. He continues: “This is driving the urgent need of PR, marketing, customer service teams to fully be engaged to launch a pre-production-ready release of this social media platform. Together, The Now Corporation and MePeeps will help our clients grow the network, connect, and engage with the world.”

MePeeps is currently in Beta Release. The platform will go through upgrades and applying additional software tools for the user's optimal experience. The beta-release mobile app is ready and can be downloaded on Android or Apple IOS.

"I believe a successful social media platform is driven by human interaction. MePeeps will allow users to post credible information, without being flagged or blocked like the Tech Giants. This feature gives them a significant advantage by having direct communications with clients,” stated Ken Williams, CEO of The Now Corporation. He continues: “Although MePeeps allows for free speech, we are not allowing, hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation of any sort. Regulate yourself, and don’t let the Government do it for you!“

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

The Now Corporation Buys Stake In Enhanced Premium Water Brand CellDration, Plans To Launch CBD-Infused Beverages