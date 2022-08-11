Verano Opening MÜV Palatka, Its 55th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening MÜV Palatka on August 12. The company’s 55th Florida dispensary and 109th nationwide, MÜV Palatka, located at 850 S Moody Rd, Suite 151, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.
“MÜV Palatka adds another convenient location for Northeast Florida patients to access our suite of premium cannabis products while experiencing our patient-centric hospitality,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We are excited to continue growing our presence in the Palatka area and look forward to welcoming patients at MÜV Palatka for years to come.”
MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. The company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries. For additional convenience, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.
MÜV’s product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.
Related News
Where To Buy Legal Weed In US? Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
Verano Opening MÜV Tampa Himes, Its 54th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida
Verano Approved To Launch Adult Use Cannabis Sales At Zen Leaf Neptune In New Jersey
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.