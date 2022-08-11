Elon Musk Still Digs Cannabis Jokes: Shares Humorous Weed Tweet After Revealing Consequences Of Smoking Pot On Live TV

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted a funny screenshot on how it can be sometimes when you get high.

In 33 minutes since posting, the tweet had already 29,000 likes, for people around the world who were able to relate to it. Comments were going from “LMFAO”, to “this is the richest man in the world.”

The joke came out on the heels of the recent Nelk Boys “Full Send” podcast, in which the billionaire revealed that his 2018 pot-smoking incident on the Joe Rogan show came with consequences.

“I did get a lot of backlash,” said Musk. “I had to have random drug tests and stuff after that to prove that I’m not a drug addict."

He said he was drug tested for “everything.”

What’s more, Musk explained that both he and SpaceX had seen consequences, with his staff also having to undergo random drug screens after the show.

Musk did clarify that he is not a regular marijuana user, as he believes it is not good for productivity, at least not for him.

He is known for his openly bold stances on various things, so when it comes to marijuana he has been known to ask a fair question – if weed is a legal business in the U.S. why are many people still imprisoned over it? Some two years ago, during the beginning of the pandemic, Musk tweeted the following “Selling weed literally went from major felony to essential business (open during pandemic) in much of America & yet many are still in prison. Doesn’t make sense, isn’t right.”

More recently, he voiced the same thinking over the Brittney Griner case. Musk shared a meme of a guy with his hands on his hips that was captioned, “people in the US in jail for weed while the government trades a Russian war criminal to free a woman’s basketball player in jail for weed.”

Musk wrote, “Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?”

You can like him, hate him or be indifferent, but one thing is certain – some of Musk’s tweets will make you think.

