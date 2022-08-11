EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'

Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.

James & James is a 25mg full-spectrum CBD, non-alcoholic seltzer beverage. It comes in a 12oz brown glass bottle so as to avoid any loss of CBD to aluminum can liner absorption, providing maximum CBD benefit to consumers. Following the brand's launch in June of 2021, it quickly became the #1 selling CBD seltzer in the liquor store channel in Colorado.

At the moment it is distributed in Colorado by Eagle Rock Distributing Company - distributor of Anheuser-Busch products - with plans to expand into Georgia next month.

“We’re very happy with the quick success James & James has achieved in its first year on the market, and are very excited to establish it as our flagship CBD beverage brand,” said HBC CEO David Knight. “The plan now is for rapid expansion throughout the US through our strategic distribution relationships, and pave the way for our future wellness and sports supplement CBD products.”

Photo: Courtesy James & James