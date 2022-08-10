Meet Blue Serenity, Canada's First Natural Therapeutic Psilocybin Product For Approved Patients

The Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada for psychedelic and functional mushrooms production, Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF, together with psilocybin patient and advocate Thomas Hartle, are launching Blue Serenity, Canada’s first natural therapeutic psilocybin product.

Coming in the form of blister packs of eight products, each EU-GMP psilocybin “Blue Serenity” capsule contains 25 milligrams of natural psilocybin extracted from biomass grown as Panaeolus cyanescens mushrooms, cultivated at Optimi’s labs in Princeton, British Columbia.

The company worked side by side with Hartle to create a specific genetic strain, based on the advocate’s therapeutic experiences. Once it receives approval by Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP) or an authorized clinical trial, Health Canada-approved patients, doctors and researchers will have the chance to request it.

In choosing the name “Blue Serenity”, Hartle recalls the emotional and visual aspect of his psilocybin experience and how this therapy made him able to redefine his inner sense of peace after living in a state of extreme anxiety.

"Knowing that my journey will live on in a natural substance that others will be able to access goes to the core of everything that is right about psychedelic therapy, and that in itself is an incredibly moving experience for me,” Hartle’s said.

Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick believes Blue Serenity’s launch is a moment to pause and reflect on Thomas’s contributions.

“Anyone who has entered the psychedelics space in the last two years will tell you that Thomas Hartle’s story of compassion and kindness inspired them in some way to want to make a difference,” Ciprick said.

“We are tremendously excited to be partnering with Thomas to become the first Canadian company to launch a natural psilocybin product specifically to help patients seeking relief through the Special Access Program.”

The sale proceeds will directly benefit psilocybin patients through Hartle’s new charity, a venture providing access to psilocybin therapy for underserved adults. The hope is this launch will further the framework for compliant access and an increase in the overall confidence of practitioners in psilocybin.

Ciprick called it “an excellent opportunity for Optimi to give back to those in need, while helping to build a network of trust between business, advocacy, patients, and doctors.”