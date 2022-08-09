Curaleaf Keeps Spreading Internationally, Acquires 55% Stake In A Producer And Distributor Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA revealed that Curaleaf International Holdings Limited, the company's European holding company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Four 20 Pharma GmbH, a fully EU-GMP & GDP licensed German producer and distributor of medical cannabis with its own product line.
The partnership creates a strategic pathway for Curaleaf to acquire complete control of Four 20 Pharma within two years of the commencement of adult use in Germany.
Boris Jordan, Curaleaf executive chairman, stated, "By partnering with Four20 Pharma, Curaleaf's European business will immediately gain additional critical mass and be in a superior position to capitalize on the accelerating trends in the European cannabis market. The opportunity in Europe cannot be understated, and Curaleaf is uniquely differentiated from other U.S. MSOs via our already significant presence as the largest and most licensed cannabis company in Europe. With cultivation facilities in Portugal, manufacturing facilities in Spain and UK, rapidly growing patient numbers across Europe, particularly in the UK, Curaleaf serves the entire legal cannabis ecosystem and is also poised to capitalize on the adult use opportunity as regulation starts to unlock. This strategic transaction further underscores our aspiration to be the major player in the European market and the leading global cannabis company."
Torsten Greif, managing partner of Four 20 Pharma, stated, "We have been exploring possible partners to stake our claim in the future German and European cannabis markets, and in Curaleaf we know we've found the undisputed leader and the best partner. From the beginning of our conversations, it was clear that they supported our strategic vision and respected our autonomy and entrepreneurial approach. Having full access to the tremendous knowledge and assets of the Curaleaf team will accelerate our future growth projects and help drive our company to the next level."
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay
Related News
As Curaleaf Taps Ex Jushi & Clever Leaves Executives Other Big Cannabis Players Also Make Key Leadership Changes
Why Is Curaleaf One Of The Best-Positioned Cannabis Multi-State Operators?
Curaleaf Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, CEO Boris Jordan Say Fundamentals Are Strong
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.