Michigan Report: Three Noxx Cannabis Dispensaries To Open In Grand Rapids As Incubator For Minority Talent

Tommy Nafso and co-founder Darel Ross will open the first of three planned Noxx dispensaries in Grand Rapids this month, with a soft launch on Aug. 22 and a grand opening on Sept. 10, followed by a second dispensary at the end of September.
Then comes Noxx’s largest operation: a processing and dispensing facility, expected to open in mid-November.
Incubator For Minority Local Talent
The three dispensaries combined make Noxx one of the city's largest cannabis players in the span of a few months. The partners are spending about $3 million on renovations, according to Crain’s Detroit, with the intention of creating an incubator for minority talent.
Nafso and Ross started Noxx earlier this year marketing the company as a "hyper-local" cannabis retailer with a focus on those impacted by the War on Drugs.
Both Nafso and Ross have said they hope to use the dispensaries to nurture Black cannabis entrepreneurs and eventually seed new Black-owned operations in Michigan.
To that end, they plan to hire 150 employees across the three Noxx locations, and have committed to hiring at least 75 percent of the talent from Grand Rapids' city-defined "neighborhoods of focus," comprised of 17 census tracts on the west and south sides wherein residents span a variety of income, education, homeownership and wealth.
Nafso and Ross also committed to hiring a 25 percent Black and brown staff and have contracted with the Black-owned Grand Rapids firm Phenix Security for the dispensary.
Cool Design
The Noxx dispensaries will be designed with a "galactic" theme, in an effort to replicate a pleasant retail atmosphere.
"We think it's a really immersive experience that focuses on the senses and gets back to the basics of what the consumer wants," said Nafso, former general counsel at Detroit-based Butzel Long and once a state regulator in alcohol and gaming.
Ross, in his capacity as the co-director of the DeVos-backed startup incubator Start Garden and founder of Forty Acres Enterprises, which has holdings in real estate, cannabis, food and hospitality, has focused his career on equitable economic development in Grand Rapids.
"Once (Nafso and I) met, it was totally like-minded," Ross said per Crain's. "We shared very similar ideals as far as the social equity piece … creating very, very good brands and businesses, and creating jobs and opportunities."
Photos: Provided and Noxx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.