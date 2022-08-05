GRN Stock Plummets On Name Change & New Business Model Announcement

GRN Holdings Corporation, Inc. GRNF revealed a change in management, its business model and a corporate restructuring. One of the first steps in support of the company’s new direction will be to file amended articles with the Secretary of State of Delaware and a related FINRA corporate action to change the company’s name to Marijuana Inc. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Marijuana Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Donald Steinberg, who is focused on implementing a new business model based on retail and global marijuana distribution.
Donald Steinberg, the company’s director, stated, “In 2009 I saw the change taking place in the widespread acceptance of marijuana in the US. I then founded Medical Marijuana Inc. (MJNA), which at the time was the first public company in the marijuana industry to have a primary listing on a U.S. stock market. We see now that countries worldwide are going through different stages of decriminalization including the beginnings of legal import and export.”
Marijuana Inc. has two new divisions. The first is VivaBuds, which is established as a retail model starting in Los Angeles. The second is One World Legends, with a focus on Colombia and the preparations for export from there.
OWL will distribute the Colombian strains, as well as landrace strains such as Durban Poison, and Afghan Kush from Colombia to legal customers. The term “landrace” is used in reference to the limited number of surviving cannabis strains which evolved naturally in the geographic region in which they were discovered by human beings in the 20th century. Landrace strains represent the original cannabis strains and are therefore the origins of all modern cannabis strains across the world.
With the appointment of Donald Steinberg as CEO and director, the company’s former CEO, has resigned from the company’s board of directors, leaving Donald Steinberg as the company’s sole director.
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of gerald via Pixabay
Price Action
GRN shares were trading 28.87% lower at $0.017 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.
