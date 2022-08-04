Another Ketamine Therapy Company Goes Public: Optimind Pharma Is Now "OMND" On The CSE

Medical cannabis and alternative medicines provider Optimind Pharma Corp. began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "OMND".
Despite the company’s primary business being medically-prescribed cannabis, due to its efficacy and safety profile, Optimind offers ketamine-assisted therapy for those suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses.
Optimind is also a 40% shareholder of indigenous group Manitari Pharma, which is seeking for Health Canada’s approval for a license to perform psilocybin research.
"Manitari Pharma's vision is to incorporate cutting-edge science with experience from shamanic traditions to create wellness psilocybin products used to treat mental illness and create spiritual well-being,” Manitari CEO Anna Freeman said.
Optimind’s CEO Tomas Sipos commented: "The public listing of Optimind represents a significant milestone in the growth of our company. It's an important step that will help facilitate our mission to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies for the public and improve their quality of life."
COO Dr. Michael Hart said that “psychedelic-assisted therapy has the power to drastically transform people's lives around the world,” while Optimind’s advisory board chair Tony Clement added that "Optimind is on its way to becoming a leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy that will provide patients throughout North America with choices that promote mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.