NYC: This Comprehensive Expungement And Re-Entry Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People Provides Pathways Into Legal Cannabis Industry

Cannabis prohibition has taken a devastating toll on marginalized communities across New York City. For almost 100 years, Black and Brown people have been targeted and persecuted for their consumption, or assumed consumption, of cannabis. The generational harm inflicted on whole swaths of BIPOC New Yorkers necessitates intervention on many levels.

Cannaware Society seeks to mitigate the harm by offering those once incarcerated for cannabis to get involved in the nascent industry and use the available resources to improve their lives, support their families and revitalize their neighborhoods.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Cannaware Society will host Bedstuy Take Action Workshop, at 1:00 pm at Bailey's Cafe in Brooklyn, NY, in support of its mission to provide underserved communities with fair and equal access to both the plant and the industry.

Cannaware Society will host this event in collaboration with Bailey’s Cafe, Emerge Law Group, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC, Vasquez Segarra LLP, THC Staffing, CEASE, The JUSTÜS Foundation, SSDP, Curved Papers, Presto Doctor, Kreaky Products, and Rebel Minded Media. Aimed at individuals from communities affected by cannabis prohibition, The Take Action Workshop will offer criminal justice, cannabis employment and small business assistance and resources to help community members and entrepreneurs looking to get involved in the industry.

“Cannaware Society most important responsibility is to fight against the harms created by cannabis prohibition and address the generational consequences facing communities of color, says Grizzly Bocourt, Cannaware Society founder and executive director.” “Legalizing adult-use cannabis created many opportunities for New Yorkers to participate in the cannabis industry and there’s now a pressing need to properly inform the public about the new legislation and how it can benefit them.”

The Take Action Workshop will provide participants with the following resources:

Criminal justice assistance

Cannabis business assistance

Cannabis career opportunities

Other wrap-around resources

“There is nothing more important than ensuring that the people who are the intended beneficiaries of the social equity provisions of the MRTA and potentially eligible CAURD licensees have access to the information they need to participate, " says Andrew Cooper of event partner Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC. “Without that access, the program is doomed to fail in that mission.”

Participants will complete an intake form prior to the event, and Cannaware Society will schedule consultations with the professionals best suited to their needs. The event will also provide attendees access to stations for individuals to receive resources regarding medical cannabis, criminal justice, and cannabis business operations.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit b.link/takeactionworkshop