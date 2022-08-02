Learn About This Psychedelic Holding Company's Strategy Of Investing In Infrastructure Startups

The “Psychedelics and Mental Wellness Accelerator” is Woven Science and Founders Factory’s novel six-month program proposal to pre-seed and seed-stage ventures focused on the psychedelic treatment’s infrastructure market, as first reported by Anne Field in Forbes.
Examples of these “psychedelic-adjacent” companies could be health tech and telehealth, or consumer packaged goods (CPG). Thus, this particular program would not be available for other businesses entailing, for instance, research and development (R&D). As CEO and co-founder of Woven Science, Nick von Christierson said, potential beneficiaries are startups “that support the actual treatment itself.”
As for the program, companies are granted $75,000 and access to mentors in strategy, operations, design and investors. While the proposal stipulates six months, the stay could be longer.
A past cohort included platforms connecting people to psychedelic retreats (Satori Health) and matching them to treatment clinics potentially involving health plans, employee benefits and telehealth (Hyka); virtual group therapy and coaching (HealCommunity); and a platform monitoring digital health apps (Syndi Health).
Woven Science was created with the goal of “building an emerging industry from scratch.” Their current holding company model entails three parts: pre-seed to Series A ventures in drug development and health tech investments (Woven Labs), product development and distribution (Woven Wellness), and equity grants and investments for projects owned and operated by indigenous people (El Puente).
Regarding the last section, Von Christierson explained that it was conceived as a space for dialogue between scientists, academics, indigenous leaders, drug development CEOs and others, “to try to understand what models of reciprocity are working.” The participatory equity model was designed as a way of “not just donating to a cause, but making sure that indigenous people benefit from the upside of this.”
The holding company is currently drafting a botanical reserve and retreat center pilot along the Amazon River in Brazil.
Photo Courtesy of Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
