Canna Business Resources To Present At Benzinga's Upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference

Canna Business Resources is the definitive financing resource for cannabis operators in the United States, having provided more than $100 million in financing in 2021 for operators in nearly every state and every vertical and is on pace to eclipse that amount this year.

When we land at the exciting Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in September in Chicago, the cannabis industry will find itself at an incredible crossroads. So much progress has been made this year, and much more excitement is hopefully to come.

Let’s just summarize this year’s key milestones as they unfolded:

Montana permits adult-use sales

Vermont improves advertising and social equity rules

Connecticut begins accepting adult-use license applications

Mississippi legalizes medical marijuana

The House passes the SAFE Banking Act

New York starts to establish an adult-use licensing framework

New Mexico launches adult-use marijuana program

The House passes the MORE Act

New Jersey launches retail adult-use program

Delta-8 THC ruled hemp product

Nasdaq and SEC begin to list cannabis-related businesses either through IPO or SPAC

Continued decriminalization and liberalization measures in several markets

We’re just getting warmed up! This is just an abbreviated list, not including a host of local and state regulatory changes related to advertising, marketing, licensing, and other efforts across the board that continue to make our industry robust, generous, healing, and, importantly, a job-creating marketplace that it is today.

From our offices in New York, we will be coming at you a few times with market updates, interesting musings about the cannabis industry, and our unique role as a preview to the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

For those that are not familiar, Canna Business Resources is a one-stop capital provider and lender to cannabis operators in the United States. Last year, CBR provided more than $100 million in loans to operators in nearly every market.

CBR offers robust sourcing, underwriting, and structuring teams to service the capital formation needs of large and small cannabis operators anywhere in the value spectrum. We employ a unique underwriting process that is meant to define and devise custom, non-dilutive lending solutions to help cannabis companies grow. Our experience is so vast that we aim to provide a term sheet for financing within 24 hours of an initial introduction to our underwriting team. We are confident that we know the markets, we know the operators, and we know the industry dynamics. As a result, our solutions have become a definitive capital resource for hundreds, perhaps thousands of cannabis companies since we launched in 2018.

Before we launch into this upcoming conference, we wanted to provide more background about CBR, what we do, and what we can offer in this incredible industry of ours.

What Does Canna Business Resources Offer?

Canna Business Resources is proud to offer a wide range of products and services that we believe any cannabis business would need for their financing goals. Here is a list of a few of our services to better understand what we can provide.

Working Capital

We are one of the only lenders in the cannabis industry to offer fully uncollateralized working capital financing. These financing options can be used for licensed operations and ancillary companies. Our bespoke financing options can customize everything to the user's needs.

Cannabis Equipment Financing

Cannabis companies continue to grow, and one of the things you may need when expanding is more cannabis equipment. With some of the most competitive terms in the market, we have no doubt that you can find the plan that works best for you. We even can provide financing for any major equipment pieces, even specialty equipment for the hemp and CBD industries.

Cannabis Real Estate Financing

If you want to expand your operations and acquire more assets, our cannabis real estate financing option may be a great solution. We can assist you with refinancing, new construction, or expansion projects. Cannabis real estate financing covers different operations, including cultivation facilities, vertical integration, and manufacturing facilities.

Accounts Receivable and Invoice Financing

As one of the leading cannabis lenders, we can provide A/R and reverse A/R invoice financing on a revolver basis. Our receivable financing product acts as a revolving line of credit for your canna business and does not require additional collateral.

Merger and Acquisition Financing

One of our most requested financing products in a hot year for mergers and acquisitions, we provide customized financing for companies looking to acquire other operators. Many cannabis operators seek verticality as the industry streamlines and prepare for more legalization initiatives. Our solutions-oriented financing team creates non-dilutive structured products for financing just this type of acquisition.

Industry Insights and Consulting

With our experience and history in the market, we also provide, on an as-requested basis, bespoke business and growth consultation for a number of operators looking to create an edge, add value, or just build out the team.

Easily Approachable

When we arrive at the conference, the Canna Business Resources team plans to be ready, willing, and able to discuss the industry with anyone. We believe our team is easily approachable, young, vibrant, and full of energy and exuberance for this great industry. Just stop by – we’ll see if we can help.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact us.

For more information about CBR’s financing options, contact Michael Marini at info@cbrfunds.com or 347-983-0594

