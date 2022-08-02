Canna Business Resources To Present At Benzinga's Upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference

Canna Business Resources is the definitive financing resource for cannabis operators in the United States, having provided more than $100 million in financing in 2021 for operators in nearly every state and every vertical and is on pace to eclipse that amount this year.
When we land at the exciting Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in September in Chicago, the cannabis industry will find itself at an incredible crossroads. So much progress has been made this year, and much more excitement is hopefully to come.
Let’s just summarize this year’s key milestones as they unfolded:
- Montana permits adult-use sales
- Vermont improves advertising and social equity rules
- Connecticut begins accepting adult-use license applications
- Mississippi legalizes medical marijuana
- The House passes the SAFE Banking Act
- New York starts to establish an adult-use licensing framework
- New Mexico launches adult-use marijuana program
- The House passes the MORE Act
- New Jersey launches retail adult-use program
- Delta-8 THC ruled hemp product
- Nasdaq and SEC begin to list cannabis-related businesses either through IPO or SPAC
- Continued decriminalization and liberalization measures in several markets
We’re just getting warmed up! This is just an abbreviated list, not including a host of local and state regulatory changes related to advertising, marketing, licensing, and other efforts across the board that continue to make our industry robust, generous, healing, and, importantly, a job-creating marketplace that it is today.
From our offices in New York, we will be coming at you a few times with market updates, interesting musings about the cannabis industry, and our unique role as a preview to the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
For those that are not familiar, Canna Business Resources is a one-stop capital provider and lender to cannabis operators in the United States. Last year, CBR provided more than $100 million in loans to operators in nearly every market.
CBR offers robust sourcing, underwriting, and structuring teams to service the capital formation needs of large and small cannabis operators anywhere in the value spectrum. We employ a unique underwriting process that is meant to define and devise custom, non-dilutive lending solutions to help cannabis companies grow. Our experience is so vast that we aim to provide a term sheet for financing within 24 hours of an initial introduction to our underwriting team. We are confident that we know the markets, we know the operators, and we know the industry dynamics. As a result, our solutions have become a definitive capital resource for hundreds, perhaps thousands of cannabis companies since we launched in 2018.
Before we launch into this upcoming conference, we wanted to provide more background about CBR, what we do, and what we can offer in this incredible industry of ours.
What Does Canna Business Resources Offer?
Canna Business Resources is proud to offer a wide range of products and services that we believe any cannabis business would need for their financing goals. Here is a list of a few of our services to better understand what we can provide.
Working Capital
We are one of the only lenders in the cannabis industry to offer fully uncollateralized working capital financing. These financing options can be used for licensed operations and ancillary companies. Our bespoke financing options can customize everything to the user's needs.
Cannabis Equipment Financing
Cannabis companies continue to grow, and one of the things you may need when expanding is more cannabis equipment. With some of the most competitive terms in the market, we have no doubt that you can find the plan that works best for you. We even can provide financing for any major equipment pieces, even specialty equipment for the hemp and CBD industries.
Cannabis Real Estate Financing
If you want to expand your operations and acquire more assets, our cannabis real estate financing option may be a great solution. We can assist you with refinancing, new construction, or expansion projects. Cannabis real estate financing covers different operations, including cultivation facilities, vertical integration, and manufacturing facilities.
Accounts Receivable and Invoice Financing
As one of the leading cannabis lenders, we can provide A/R and reverse A/R invoice financing on a revolver basis. Our receivable financing product acts as a revolving line of credit for your canna business and does not require additional collateral.
Merger and Acquisition Financing
One of our most requested financing products in a hot year for mergers and acquisitions, we provide customized financing for companies looking to acquire other operators. Many cannabis operators seek verticality as the industry streamlines and prepare for more legalization initiatives. Our solutions-oriented financing team creates non-dilutive structured products for financing just this type of acquisition.
Industry Insights and Consulting
With our experience and history in the market, we also provide, on an as-requested basis, bespoke business and growth consultation for a number of operators looking to create an edge, add value, or just build out the team.
Easily Approachable
When we arrive at the conference, the Canna Business Resources team plans to be ready, willing, and able to discuss the industry with anyone. We believe our team is easily approachable, young, vibrant, and full of energy and exuberance for this great industry. Just stop by – we’ll see if we can help.
If you have any questions in the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact us.
For more information about CBR’s financing options, contact Michael Marini at info@cbrfunds.com or 347-983-0594
Get tickets to Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference today!
Image sourced from Shutterstock
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.