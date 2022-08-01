Jerry Garcia Wellness Launching CBD Wellness Brand & Products

Jerry Garcia Wellness is launching its CBD wellness brand and products. Known as the founder of The Grateful Dead, one of the most successful touring bands in rock and roll history, Jerry Garcia was an early proponent of cannabis legalization and believed in its natural benefits decades before it became widely recognized as an effective aid to health and wellness.

The brand is an officially licensed partner of the Garcia family and features a full line of CBD products that will pay homage to the Jerry Garcia legacy. Products include a collection of tinctures, a full array of topicals, and custom molded rose-shaped gummies inspired by Garcia's love of roses. Jerry Garcia Wellness has enlisted Cameron Keluche, founder of KelSie Biotech, as head of product development.

"It is an honor to work on this 100% organic and plastic-free CBD project initiated by Jerry Garcia Wellness," stated Keelin Garcia, Jerry's daughter and president of Jerry Garcia Music Arts, LLC. "We appreciate how dedicated the company has been to ensure that every aspect of the project is in line with what father believed in and supported. We're excited to be able to honor him on his 80th birthday by sharing this natural wellness CBD program with his fans."

Jerry Garcia Wellness founder and CEO Bobby Brahms stated, "We will be including Jerry's fine art and other recognizable iconography in our packaging to instantly identify the brand as one that is his. Every detail of every product has been designed to recognize and respect Jerry's vision for legal cannabis products that are intended to improve well-being without harming the planet. Fans and those seeking a better quality of life alike will know that they're getting a superior product that carries on Jerry's prolific legacy with each experience."

To carry on Garcia's work as a philanthropist, the company will be donating a portion of its proceeds to charities directed by his family. Jerry Garcia Wellness products will be available this fall for purchase online and at retail locations.

Photo: Courtesy of Jerry Garcia Wellness