Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

“We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel.

Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences.

But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capital-starved market no less?

It’s all about who’s in the room. And the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference gathers all of the top U.S. MSOs and 90% of the total market cap in the cannabis industry in one place. In addition, representatives from every major investor, fund and family office active in the cannabis space are expected to be in attendance.

However, the challenge remains in connecting. How does one approach an industry behemoth with an idea or pitch?

Worry not. The Benzinga team is there for you: The event features curated networking and a slew of people waiting to introduce you to your next big investor or partner.

During the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Spring Leaf Capital founder David Kram had “83 meetings, countless spontaneous conversations, happy hours, after hours, and delicious meals.”

Many others like Rich Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Canoja Technologies, leveraged the 1-on-1 meetings platform, and Neha Chavan, Ph.D., founder and CEO, of Oneness Technologies, “managed to line up pre-scheduled meetings,” leaving the event with the impression that “Benzinga has been the single most efficient way to meet several large cannabis companies under one roof.”

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Wondering why you should attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?

You’ll meet more investors in two days than you’ve met in the last two years. You’ll learn how companies are innovating to profit in a capital-crunched environment and have a chance to engage the CEOs and decision-makers from the leading companies in the industry.

As an investor, you’ll have a unique opportunity to learn from and about the companies leading the advancement of the cannabis space. With time being so valuable, we’ve planned this event down to the smallest details so you can make the most of it.

The conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations, an exhibit floor as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

8 Reasons Why You NEED to Attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Discover the next wave of industry-leading businesses.

Learn tactics from the most profitable businesses.

Find out exactly what investors are looking for in a challenging market.

Engage with CEOs and decision-makers from leading companies in the industry.

Get unfettered access to celebrities as they share their stories and brand-building secrets.

Ask industry leaders and celebrities your questions and get them answered in real-time.

Drive public opinion and your own narrative via the largest financial media voice in the industry.

Meet your next investor or co-founder and lots of new friends.

Everybody Welcome

Do you run a cannabis company but don’t have a marketing budget that would allow participation in an event of this magnitude?

Don’t worry!

At Benzinga, we understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space, we’ve launched a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow, Minorities for Medical Marijuana and the Minority Cannabis Business Association to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

We’re also offering social equity passes for those who qualify to attend, and have committed to donating a percentage of all event ticket sales to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

Find out more about our social equity opportunities here.

Why We Do This

Benzinga is the leading voice in the cannabis finance world, driving millions of views to its content and publishing between 700 and 900 articles on the topic every month.

To share this depth of knowledge and connections with its audience, Benzinga decided to start the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series. After 14 highly successful editions in cities like Toronto, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Chicago – the Silicon Valley of Cannabis, where most of the major U.S. operators are based.

“No one has a broader perspective of the trends of this industry than the largest financial voice in cannabis,” says Elliot Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga. “We are perfectly poised and positioned to know which conversations need to be had and who should be a part of them. We see what consumers are reading and clicking on and understand what is important to them, ultimately affecting the choices cannabis companies end up making.”

The Sept. 13-14 Conference will include an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

“We've crafted an agenda with all of the largest companies in the space, the hottest new challenger brands, and the investor community ready to push this industry forward. If we expect the future of the cannabis industry to be decided through consolidation, this conference is the catalyst where deals get done,” concludes Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

Click here to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors and more.

