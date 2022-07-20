Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners With Cuttin' Edge Beverages To Market And Sell Its 'Great Choice' Products

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. RMHB has partnered with Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. to market and sell Great Choice in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. will carry the full line of Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte flavors.

Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. is a woman-owned business that has been developing upscale consumer brands for more than eighteen years in New York City and throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. They specialize in incubating, selling, and marketing upscale beverage and consumer brands. Their expertise in grocery, specialty retail, drug store, and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to Great Choice’s continued speed to market.

Great Choice products include: Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

The company’s Eagle Spirit is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture.

Rocky Mountain High Brands enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD are sold under the brand name Hempd. Hempd currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories.

Photo by Constantin Wenning on Unsplash

