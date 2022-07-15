Vibe Growth Opening Its Newest Cannabis Dispensary In Salinas, California

Vibe Growth Corporation VIBEF VIBE A a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is opening its newest dispensary location in Salinas, California. The new Vibe By California branded Salinas dispensary is located at 1031 El Camino Real, Salinas, CA and will be open for adult-use cannabis sales from 9 am to 9 pm.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the Salinas community finally, and providing our customers with the largest selection of premium cannabis products and a wonderful retail experience," stated Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe. "We are so excited to expand Vibe's customer base and provide the Salinas region with the best-in-class service and unbeatable product selection for which Vibe and Hype are known. We look forward to embracing the local community and providing our customers with the largest selection of premium cannabis products grown right in the Salinas Valley. We think Salinas has the potential to be Vibe's biggest, most successful store so far."

Vibe will offer the area's extensive assortment of curated products featuring California brands and the company's Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana product lineup. This new dispensary will also offer retail home delivery of cannabis products directly to consumers throughout Monterey County and the Salinas Valley via Vibe By California's online ordering and same-day delivery service.

Vibe's management team continues to actively explore expansion opportunities as it looks to add new dispensaries to its portfolio to meet the growing demand for its Vibe By California and Hype Cannabis Co. products. The new Vibe Salinas dispensary will join the company's existing California locations in Sacramento, Stockton, Redding, Palm Springs, Ukiah, plus Portland, Oregon.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash