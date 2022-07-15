Montel Williams Visits New Cannapreneur Partners Dispensary, Joint Operations, In Rowley, MA

Cannapreneur Partners is placing its efforts to spread the word on natural benefits marijuana can bring to army veterans. For this purpose it has teamed up with TV-host, actor, speaker and veteran Montel Williams, who visited its flagship dispensary Joint Operations out of Rowley, MA on July 14, and shared his experience.

He talked about:

The Rowley grand opening, which he will be attending on August 20th for a live meet and greet from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. The event goes from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM EST. Why he chose to get involved in the cannabis industry. His Inspire cannabis line. How cannabis has helped with his personal wellness.

Williams began his professional career in the United States Marine Corp and was the first black Marine selected to the Naval Academy Prep School to then go on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy and be commissioned a naval officer. In 1999, Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This would eventually lead to the founding of "Inspire by Montel", which offers cannabis vape products that he has used to manage his symptoms.

When asked about his thoughts on having Montel Williams visit the Rowley dispensary, founding partner Bill Duggan stated: "It's great to have a former veteran, just like myself, come and help us raise awareness on cannabis wellness and education. This event is going to be a huge stepping stone for us, and I think having Mr. Williams is really going to bring a new level of direction and inspiration to our organization."

On August 20th, Joint Operations will be celebrating the official grand opening of its new Rowley dispensary location. This 21+ event will be featuring an array of celebrity guests to help raise awareness, and Montel Williams may be attending as well.

