New Vape Pen Collection Created To Help Former Cannabis Prisoners

Cannabis brand Good Day Farm recently partnered with 40 Tons, a social impact brand that provides second chances to those with past cannabis convictions, to launch two limited-edition vape pens in Arkansas and Missouri, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting 40 Tons.

The two specialty Good Day Farm x 40 Tons premium rechargeable 0.5 vapes include:

The Advocate: 20 TON - An uplifting, energizing blend that is citrus, floral, and diesel flavored, known to inspire creativity and provide energy, perfect for going out and advocating for the powerful message behind the product.

The Legacy: 40 TON - A special blend created with the legacy of the mission in mind. This calming vape has berry and diesel flavors and aromas that are known to help with rest, which makes it great for centering yourself to continue to fight for restorative justice.

“We are so proud to continue our support for restorative justice with the release of the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection. Every purchase from the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection helps to break the chains of injustice by supporting non-violent cannabis prisoners on their journey to freedom and to a full, equitable life once they return home to their loved ones,” said Laurie Gregory, chief marketing officer at Good Day Farm. “We are fortunate to be a part of this amazing legal cannabis community and industry – always advocating for those who are suffering the consequences of unjust incarceration.”

“Good Day Farm’s decision to partner with 40 Tons shows that bigger companies can come together with small businesses to create meaningful change. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Good Day Farm and 40 Tons is an exciting opportunity to grow our mission and make a true impact. We are excited to be spreading the 40 Tons name to the southern states,” added Loriel Alegrete, CEO of 40 Tons.