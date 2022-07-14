ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Genesis Boutique & CBD Partners With Green Box Robotics To Install CBD Vending Machine In Arbor Place Mall

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read

Genesis Boutique & CBD entered into a partnership with Green Box Robotics and cooperation with Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Georgia to install a CBD vending machine. This collaboration brings new business opportunities to all three companies while simultaneously providing public access to quality CBD products selected by Genesis in a popular community space.

When the Arbor Place Mall was presented with the idea of installing a vending machine that provides CBD products focused on health and wellness, the idea was well-received. By partnering with Green Box Robotics, CBD products are now easy to shop and purchase in person at the popular local shopping center.

Genesis Boutique & CBD is focused on helping customers find relaxation, relief from acute and chronic pains or aches, and better sleep through the benefits of quality CBD products. With a wide range of products designed to promote wellness, calm, and a sense of health, Genesis Boutique & CBD offers customers an opportunity to feel their best without experiencing psychoactive side effects.

Photo: Courtesy of Genesis Boutique & CBD

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arbor Place Mall in DouglasvilleGenesis Boutique & CBDGreen Box RoboticsCannabisNewsMarkets