Genesis Boutique & CBD Partners With Green Box Robotics To Install CBD Vending Machine In Arbor Place Mall

Genesis Boutique & CBD entered into a partnership with Green Box Robotics and cooperation with Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Georgia to install a CBD vending machine. This collaboration brings new business opportunities to all three companies while simultaneously providing public access to quality CBD products selected by Genesis in a popular community space.
When the Arbor Place Mall was presented with the idea of installing a vending machine that provides CBD products focused on health and wellness, the idea was well-received. By partnering with Green Box Robotics, CBD products are now easy to shop and purchase in person at the popular local shopping center.
Genesis Boutique & CBD is focused on helping customers find relaxation, relief from acute and chronic pains or aches, and better sleep through the benefits of quality CBD products. With a wide range of products designed to promote wellness, calm, and a sense of health, Genesis Boutique & CBD offers customers an opportunity to feel their best without experiencing psychoactive side effects.
Photo: Courtesy of Genesis Boutique & CBD
