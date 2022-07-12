Planet 13 Begins Drafting Application To Add A Cannabis Consumption Lounge To SuperStore

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH intends to apply for a lounge license in Nevada, as the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board passed the Nevada cannabis lounge legislation.

The initial plan is to convert Planet 13's Trece restaurant space to a consumption lounge, restaurant and entertainment experience. The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex will be space where a consumer can watch products being made, purchase and consume all under one roof. A true luxury, tourist friendly lounge close to the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our location close to the Las Vegas strip is ideal for a cannabis consumption lounge and we look forward to converting Trece restaurant to a full-service lounge to host our visitors in a first of its kind, exciting environment characteristic of the Planet 13 experience," stated Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13. "By converting our existing restaurant, we can quickly build a world class lounge in a cost-efficient manner and begin to serve customers sooner."

Trece is currently an approximately 4,500 sq. ft. restaurant permitted for occupancy of up to 388people. The planned conversion would allow onsite consumption under the Nevada regulations approved on June 28, 2022.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a social-equity justice involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products.

Related News

Planet 13 Closes In Florida Property Acquisition For Campus Concep

Planet 13 Announces Third Florida Cannabis Dispensary Located In Ocala

Planet 13 Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results, Revenue Up 8% To $25.7M