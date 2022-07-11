Jushi Reopening Beyond Hello Palm Springs Cannabis Dispensary

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is reopening its Beyond Hello Palm Springs retail location on July 13th at 9:00 a.m. PT. The redesigned retail location at 4765 E Ramon Road features a new desert-inspired aesthetic, locally sourced cannabis and artisan crafts, along with a new art exhibit from award-winning photographer, Jushi chief creative director Andreas (“Dre”) Neumann.

Open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Beyond Hello Palm Springs shoppers can choose from a wide variety of product selections from California craft cannabis providers and distinctive finds, such as the company’s signature scented candle, which Jushi designed in collaboration with a locally owned company Joshua Tree Candle Co. (“JTC”) to capture the scents and sentiment of California’s Joshua Tree – a legendary travel destination among nature enthusiasts. In addition, shop-goers can find popular cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products, such as approved rigs, batteries, merchandise and other devices.

“Palm Springs has long been a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, music lovers and cannabis connoisseurs, so it’s fitting that our store personifies the best California has to offer,” stated Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.

“Beyond Hello Palm Springs provides our guests with a new retail experience that they can enjoy on their way to Joshua Tree National Park, Coachella or a quick dinner. As adventure seekers ourselves, we aim to bring the excitement of discovering new things to every aspect of our in-store and digital customer experience. By partnering with talented craft growers, boutique businesses like JTC and award-winning artists, we are bringing another elevated retail experience to consumers that helps them discover the thrill of exploring cannabis and the region,” continued Cacioppo.

