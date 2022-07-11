Flora Growth Taps Amazon Executive Elshad Garayev As Chief Financial Officer

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC appointed Elshad Garayev to serve as Flora’s chief financial officer, effective on the business day following the date on which the company files its mid-year financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Until such time, Garayev will serve as vice president of finance and will work closely with Lee Leiderman, Flora’s current CFO, to ensure a smooth transition. Leiderman will then move into an advisory role with Flora in order to focus on his health and his family.

Garayev brings over 25 years of experience in finance supporting successful organizations through the development and implementation of accounting and reporting policies as well as building high-performance finance teams. Prior to joining the Flora team, Garayev served in a variety of financial leadership roles at companies such as Amazon AMZN , Boeing BA, BP BP and RPK Capital, managing a diverse array of initiatives at various companies including reporting, accounting, investments, private equity, international operations, mergers and acquisitions, energy services, and manufacturing.

As CFO, Garayev will focus on financial controls and governance, management of cash position to optimize the utilization of resources across the organization and continued evolution of systems and processes as Flora moves towards quarterly financial reporting. Garayev will also play a critical role in assisting in the execution of Flora’s strategy to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value.

“Mr. Garayev is a deeply talented and experienced individual, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the Flora team at this exciting time in the company’s evolution. As Flora seeks to establish itself as a global leader in cannabis, adding someone of his caliber will further strengthen our position,” stated Flora’s chairman and CEO Luis Merchan.

“On behalf of both our executive leadership team and our board of directors, I want to personally thank Mr. Leiderman for his commitment and service to Flora through an incredible growth phase for the company. He has played an important role in setting the foundation for our future success and we look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.”

Come and meet Luis Merchan in person and lots of other cannabis execs, entrepreneurs, CEOs and investors at the September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. Get your tickets HERE and reserve your spot at the Palmer House Hotel HERE.

Related News

Flora Growth Appoints Brandon Konigsberg To The Board Of Directors

Flora Growth To Repurchase Up To $5M Worth Of Shar

Flora Growth Follows Tilray: Reaches Amazon UK With Its Cannabis Brand JustCBD