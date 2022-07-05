Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 5, 2022

GAINERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 12.93% at $4.28
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 12.67% at $8.98
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 10.14% at $0.76
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 9.70% at $8.14
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 7.49% at $2.80
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 6.96% at $9.22
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 6.57% at $2.27
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 6.32% at $5.38
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.22% at $12.20
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.96% at $0.51
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 5.85% at $22.81
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.21
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.78% at $1.78
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.64% at $2.48
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.40% at $5.22
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 4.12% at $121.46
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.85% at $2.97
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.38% at $0.48
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.21% at $0.55
LOSERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 15.69% at $2.23
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 7.04% at $0.06
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 6.01% at $0.85
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 4.46% at $0.06
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.56% at $2.71
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
