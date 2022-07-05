ñol

Olli Brands Launches New Value Cannabis Brand STARTS In Ontario

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read
Olli Brands Inc. launched the newly created STARTS brand. OBi has recognized the consumer desire and need for more value offerings in the edible cannabis space. By offering a cheerful value proposition, STARTS’ mission is to provide a consistently safe and enjoyable experience to both new and experienced consumers in Canada.

Two new confectionery products will be launched in Ontario at the beginning of July, followed by 2 more products at the beginning of August; with plans to launch in Alberta by the end of the year.

Olli Brands Inc. remains fully committed to its vision to be the leading innovative, house of edibles for both in-house brands and private label partners.

About Olli Brands Inc.

Olli Brands Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based cannabis-infused product manufacturer who works with best-in-class suppliers to offer quality cannabis goods. OBi seeks out premium ingredients, cultivates rich partnerships, and works passionately to deliver cannabis product quality. OBi takes a food first approach to innovation. All products are manufactured at the Olli Brands Inc. facility located in Toronto, Ontario. The company's brands include its flagship brand Olli, as well as wellness-focused Ollive.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

