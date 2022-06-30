Cannabis Companies Kiva Confections And Jetty Extracts Partner For Limited Edition Collection Of Lost Farm Edibles

Kiva Confections, entered into partnership with Jetty Extracts, for a limited release of their Lost Farm Gummies and Chews. The partnership between the two veteran cannabis brands with over 20 years of collective operations will offer a dynamic collection of 100% live resin-infused edibles.

"As two Oakland-based brands, we've been longtime supporters of the team at Jetty Extracts," stated Steve Miller, director of brand marketing at Kiva. "Both brands share a mutual passion for innovation and elevating people's lives through cannabis, and we can't wait for our consumers to see and experience that through this first-of-its-kind collaboration."

This limited-edition collaboration will include Lost Farm Gummies and Chews featuring two of Jetty Extracts' most popular strains, allowing consumers to consume the strains via both vape and edible format. The two collaboration products available at launch include:

Honey Apple x Sunshine OG Lost Farm Gummies: Jetty Extracts' 100% Live Resin Sunshine OG features a sweet 'n sour chorus of citrus notes turned spicy and herbal in this sativa-dominant strain. The Sunshine OG live resin notes take a backseat in the fruity, flavor-forward Honey Apple gummy that finishes with a touch of sweet honey flavor.

Sour Berry x Legend OG Lost Farm Chews: A pungent, earthy palate reveals the OG Kush roots of the indica-dominant hybrid strain Legend OG, which is converted into 100% Live Resin by Jetty Extracts.

Like all Lost Farm products, both the Chews and Gummies are plant-based and feature 10mg of THC per serving and 100mg THC per package.

"The Jetty team is thrilled to partner with another California cannabis favorite to bring fresh products to market in the state we both call home," stated Ron Gershoni, CEO of Jetty Extracts. "Jetty is committed to presenting our consumers with the most premium and innovative products available. Our collaboration with Kiva is an exciting opportunity to combine our brands' expertise in cannabis to create a line of top-tier new products."

The Lost Farm x Jetty Extracts collection will be available for a limited time at select California dispensaries and via Kiva Direct beginning June 30.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

Element 7 Expands With Three New Cannabis Stores In California

Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery Service In Massachusetts Via Partnership With Doobie