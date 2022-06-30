Canopy Growth's 'Just Hits Different' Beverage Campaign, BioSteel Appoints Bruce Jacobson As President

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is expanding its cannabis beverage portfolio, and launching its new Just Hits Different brand campaign.

The campaign features an interactive and educational flavor sampling program. Consumers can visit one of more than 1,400 Canadian cannabis retail locations to try a non-active flavor sample of products like Tweed Fizz Mango, Tweed Iced Tea Lemon, Deep Space Limon Splashdown, and Quatreau Passionfruit & Guava. The pop-up sampling events give consumers an opportunity to learn about the products, engage with brand ambassadors, and experience the flavors before adding them to their shopping cart.

When consumers arrive in store, they will see a range of flavor-forward cannabis beverages from brands like Tweed, a 5 mg THC segment leader, Deep Space, a high potency 10mg THC brand, Quatreau and Ace Valley, plus new offerings from Vert.

In addition to the recently announced Deep Space Orange Orbit and The Grape Unknown and range of Tweed Fizz and cannabis iced tea beverages, consumers will be able to enjoy three new beverage offerings debuting this summer:

Deep Space Ginger Ale Galaxy: this infused carbonated beverage, offers the gingery bite of a classic ginger ale, but with 10 mg of THC and comes in a 222 ml can.

Vert Solstice (Quebec only): Offered in a 222 ml can, this sparkling citrus and ginseng flavored drink contains 5 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC.

Vert Éclipse (Quebec only): Offered in a 222 ml can, this sparkling blackberry and lavender flavored drink contains 10 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC.

BioSteel Sports Nutrition appoints Bruce Jacobson as president

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. appointed Bruce Jacobson as president of BioSteel, who, together with co-founders John Celenza and Michael Cammalleri, will be responsible for accelerating the growth of BioSteel into a top-4 sports hydration company.

Jacobson joins BioSteel with a wealth of experience from the beverage industry. Having served in several senior leadership roles, he is an experienced brand builder and business strategist who has led organizations to best-in-class growth and market dominance. Most recently, Jacobson served on the advisory board and as COO of an alcohol seltzer company, where he led a team in scaling the business to achieve profitable growth while balancing its entrepreneurial spirit and identity. Prior to that role, he spent 17 years at Constellation Brands STZ, including four years in the role of chief commercial officer, where he and his team achieved 36 consecutive quarters of industry-leading growth, while delivering an aggregate of more than $5B in revenue and strong margins.

Related News

Canopy Growth Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Holders Of Approximately $198M Of Convertible Notes

Canopy Growth - Cointreau Trademark Battle Ends, Fitch Ratings Downgrades Canopy Stock

Greenlane Secures $5.4M Via Registered Direct Offering