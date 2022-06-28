Cannabis Stock Movers For June 28, 2022

GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 16.35% at $0.79
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 7.27% at $0.06
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 4.95% at $1.06
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.89% at $1.87
LOSERS:
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 8.58% at $0.21
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 8.30% at $0.83
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 7.34% at $1.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.85% at $2.31
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 6.53% at $3.72
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 6.20% at $4.84
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.70% at $4.96
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.49% at $3.44
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.11% at $2.60
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.93% at $0.51
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.75% at $0.37
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.75% at $3.61
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.63% at $0.06
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.34% at $9.26
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.12% at $2.79
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 3.88% at $30.46
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.87% at $1.49
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.54% at $66.23
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.28% at $2.64
