Akanda's CanMart Partners With Phlo Connect And Cellen Life Sciences To Strengthen Its Position In UK Medical Cannabis Market

CanMart Ltd. wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. AKAN has partnered with Phlo Connect and Cellen Life Sciences to create a fully digital dispensing collaboration for medical cannabis. The strategic partnership strengthens CanMart’s existing partnership with Cellen’s digital Leva Clinic and expands its route to market in the UK with a dispensing model that is also fully digital while at the same time improving the experience for UK medical cannabis patients.

Phlo Connect integrates digitally with CanMart, Akanda’s UK-based, fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor, to quickly and conveniently deliver prescriptions to patients throughout the United Kingdom. Initially, patients will secure prescriptions through the Leva Clinic, with product transferred through CanMart to Phlo Connect. Patients can then schedule delivery to their home or office. Phlo Connect is the UK’s leading API driven digital pharmacy infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects prescribers, pharmacies and patients for an end-to-end digital experience. Phlo Connect offers a 120-minute delivery service in London and Birmingham and next-day delivery across the UK. This process will be increasingly seamless for patients in the near future as Phlo Connect, Leva Clinic, and CanMart build additional digital interconnections.

Corporate Update

As previously announced, Harvinder Singh, Mohsen Rahimi, Jatinder Dhaliwal and Katharyn Field joined Akanda’s board of directors. Each of these new directors brings with them a unique perspective within high growth industries pertaining to supply chain, pharmaceuticals and regulatory measures. Tej Virk continues to serve as CEO of the company and as part of the five-member board.

Virk stated: “Along with the rest of the Akanda management team, we wanted to extend our gratitude to the former directors for their contributions to our business. The many contributions of our prior board members were critical in enabling us to reach this inflection point. As we increase our focus on the European market, and near-term opportunities, our new directors bring relevant backgrounds and relationships. Management is excited to collaborate with the new Board to achieve profitable growth. We have never been more confident in Akanda’s future.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

