Cronos Partners With Geocann To Launch CBD Gel Capsules By Lord Jones Utilizing VESIsorb For Faster Absorption

Cronos Group Inc. CRON CRON launched the first of what is expected to be a range of products, in partnership with Geocann, which will utilize the VESIsorb delivery system. The first VESIsorb formulated product the companies have launched together are the CBD Gel Capsules by Lord Jones.

“We are committed to bringing breakthrough innovations to the market, providing consumers with differentiated and high-quality products,” stated Mike Gorenstein, chairman, president and CEO, Cronos. “Working with Geocann’s technology enables us to expand our product offering to bring consumers a fast-acting cannabinoid product with a quicker onset than previously available, along with improved efficacy, helping enhance and differentiate effect and experience.”

VESIsorb is the delivery system for improving the bioavailability of difficult-to-absorb ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes. This patented technology has been shown to have faster absorption in both well-designed pilot and peer-reviewed published studies. Geocann is the exclusive supplier of the VESIsorb delivery system for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations, and is well-recognized for its substantial investments in research and product development in order to meet the needs of the marketplace.

“As leading companies in our respective sectors, Geocann and Cronos are uniquely positioned to set new industry benchmarks for the performance of cannabinoid products,” stated Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “Most importantly, Geocann is proud to support the innovative brands under the Cronos umbrella.”

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

