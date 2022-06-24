Khalifa Kush To Launch At Gage Cannabis Dispensaries In Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER is launching Khalifa Kush ("KK"), a premium cannabis brand founded by Grammy award nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, at Gage Cannabis dispensaries in Michigan starting Saturday, June 25th.

In March 2022, TerrAscend secured the exclusive rights to produce, process and retail KK branded products in Michigan through the company's acquisition of Gage Growth Corp. At launch, all 12 Gage dispensaries will offer 1g pre-rolls and eighth flower jars with additional KK products, including extracts and concentrates to follow. Wiz Khalifa will also make an appearance at Gage Grand Rapids, located at 3075 Peregrine Dr. NE, on June 25th at 1:30 pm to commemorate KK's expansion into the Midwest.

"Our recent growth would not have been possible without partnerships with diligent and committed operators like TerrAscend and Gage," stated Khalifa. "We have spent the last year fine-tuning our Michigan product line to ensure fans can access the highest quality cannabis experiences."

Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, is happy about the partnership. "Khalifa Kush has an exceptional reputation across the country, and we are proud to bring this sought-after brand to Michigan's cannabis enthusiasts. Our team will continue pursuing compelling opportunities to offer premium and differentiated products that align with consumers' rising expectations, " stated Wild.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

