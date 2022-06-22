Comedian Martin Lawrence Partners With Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Pilgrim Soul

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence has partnered with cannabis lifestyle brand Pilgrim Soul to release a limited edition version of the company’s famed guided journal, which is filled with fun and sharable, creative challenges to enhance your imagination.

Each challenge pushes you to rethink how you see yourself and the world around you to uncover new possibilities and ideas. The journal offers different fun drills and creative writing exercises to do alone or with friends.

The Backstory

Known as one of the most iconic comics of our time, Lawrence was on the road with his sold out “LIT AF” tour when the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the world’s events of 2019. While at home and with thoughts of ways to stay entertained and engaged with his audience, Lawrence wanted to give his fans a sneak peak of what goes on inside his mind when there is idle time.

It was during this time this creative thinking journal was born.

Lawrence says “During the pandemic I wanted to continue to be creative while I couldn’t be on tour. I was thinking of ideas to stay connected to my fans. I partnered with Shawn of Pilgrim Soul to put my thoughts to paper and the Martin Lawrence Creative Thinking Journal was born. Shawn and I shared a vision for my ideas with-in his concepts and It was dope to see the journal come to life.”

Lawrence along with Pilgrim Soul are tapping into a significant and growing trend in creativity. Guided journals and courses focused on creativity have seen double-digit growth each year for the last decade as categories for self-help and creativity continue to skyrocket. Since the brand's inception in 2020, The Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journals has become one of top 500 bestselling books on Amazon by bringing a groundbreaking creative curriculum to the marketplace.

Founder Shawn Gold say “Every product we offer is designed to help unlock the mind and release creative flow. After years of leading marketing for some of America's most innovative companies, I created Pilgrim Soul and our Creative Thinking journals to help others tap into their creativity and lead richer lives.”