Black CannaBusiness And Parallel CEO Intensive Program Moving To Chicago

Black CannaBusiness (BCB) and Parallel are collaborating on a national education series aimed at CEOs of color in the cannabis industry. The Black Cannabusiness CEO Intensive Program is a free, six-week, executive training program for cannabis business owners, featuring both virtual and in-person workshops and training. The initiative began with a Northeast cohort in Boston on 4/20 of this year and is now heading to Chicago to work with entrepreneurs from the Midwest.

Minority cannabis business owners will participate in a two-day in-person session with cannabis founders and professionals, completing structured exercises and receiving expert mentorship from leading subject matter experts and practitioners in the industry.

Developed by Brandon L. Wyatt Esq. and Todd Hughes, co-founders of the BCB CEO Intensive, the curriculum draws on the experiences of advisors and business leaders in the industry from across the country. In addition to the two-day intensive in-person session, the course also includes twice-a-week virtual training sessions.

An instructor in the program, Todd Hughes says access to knowledge is fundamental for new business owners in the space. "Increasing BIPOC ownership in cannabis is what we, the BCB Team stands for. The goal is to provide each cohort with access to foundational knowledge, a network, and the capital needed to excel in business. We are already seeing the seeds that we've planted in the Northeast cohort beginning to bear fruit," stated Hughes.

Partnering with a multi-state cannabis company like Parallel provides an extra level of industry insight for entrepreneurs. Additionally, this paring is a way to increase participation in the industry through access and business connections.

"Members of the Northeast cohort are continuing to enhance their expertise virtually, while the Midwest cohort kicks off in person in Chicago. It's encouraging to tap into each region and watch the collaboration of an established cannabis operator and BCB become a growth engine that drives minority business ownership success in the cannabis industry," stated James Jackson, senior director of social equity at Parallel.

The programming for the Midwest cohort also includes a panel discussion moderated by Kiana Hughes, executive director at Chicago NORML, on June 24th. With a focus on the Illinois market, "it's time for us to go beyond basic theoretical discussions about the concept of social equity and move on to practical solutions that enable those disproportionately affected to be full, thriving participants in the industry," Hughes stated. "This CEO Intensive does just that, and Chicago NORML is proud to be a supporter and participant."

