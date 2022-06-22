Jones Soda Launching Mary Jones Cannabis-Infused Beverages In California With Kiva Sales And Service

Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA entered into exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS) to launch its new line of cannabis-infused beverages, Mary Jones, into the California market.

"We couldn't be more excited to share Mary Jones with our fans, budtenders, and retailers throughout California," stated Bohb Blair, CMO, Jones Soda. "Partnering with KSS has allowed us to hit the ground running and ensure timely distribution and service to the top dispensary locations throughout the state."

KSS president Brooks Jorgensen is also enthused about the partnership. "We are humbled to welcome Mary Jones and the Jones Soda family to the Kiva Sales and Service portfolio. Mary Jones is a truly unique offering in the California cannabis space and brings what I believe to be the new leader in infused soda pop. We could not be more excited about the future of this brand."

At launch, Mary Jones will feature a line of 10mg THC cannabis-infused sodas sold in single dose, 12-oz bottles, with a four-pack carrier ideal for social occasions and sharing. All products are available in Jones' fan-favorite Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange & Cream flavors, with a rotating selection of seasonal and limited-edition flavors planned for future release.

Photo: Courtesy of Kiva Sales and Service/Jones Soda Co.

