Nipsey Hussle's Family Opens Los Angeles Cannabis Dispensary In Honor Of Murdered Rapper

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has officially opened its first cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles, HipHopDX reported.

On Saturday, Nipsey’s family held a grand opening event for The Marathon Collective with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official launch. The store features Nipsey’s Marathon OG strain and other cannabis products.

Murder

Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31, 2019 in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. At the time the deputy medical examiner said Hussle suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

In 2020, Nipsey won a posthumous Best Rap Performance Grammy for “Racks in the Middle” and a Best Rap/Sung Collaboration trophy for his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “Higher.”

Dream Of Opening Cannabis Shop

Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, told CBS News that the late rapper had always dreamed of opening a legal cannabis store.

“Marijuana, a lot of times people were going to jail,” Blacc Sam said. “Once it started legitimizing, it was a goal… We got to get into this legitimately.”

He added that Hussle “looked at it like alcohol during Prohibition. This is something that Hussle wanted — that we wanted. I’m just happy to be able to open it up.”

Blacc Sam also explained that opening the store “was good for the whole family.”

Hussle and his brother's passion for marijuana was recently documented in The Marathon Cultivation, a short 35-minute film uploaded to YouTube in honor of the opening of The Marathon Collective.

Speaking with CBS News, Blacc Sam also discussed the family's decision not to attend the trial of Hussle's alleged murderer, Eric Holder.

“I will say that I got somebody there on our end,” Nipsey’s brother said. “A lawyer just kind of sending me the feedback so I can stay on top of what’s happening day-to-day. My mother and grandmother will ask me questions so I’ll give them the feedback.”

The Marathon Collective is located at 7011 Canoga Ave, Canoga Park, CA.

BP Miller on Unsplash