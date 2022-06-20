Colombia Makes History: Elects First Leftist President And First Black Female VP

Former rebel Gustavo Petro won Sunday's runoff election, becoming the country's first leftist president along with Francia Márquez, the first Black female vice president in Colombia's history.

Petro, former mayor of Bogotá, got 50.48% of the votes, while his opponent, populist business tycoon Rodolfo Hernández had 47.26% in Sunday's runoff, reported AP.

First Black Female Vice President

Colombia also elected its first Black woman to be vice president. Márquez is a lawyer and environmental leader whose opposition to illegal mining resulted in threats and a grenade attack in 2019.

VP-elect Márquez, 40, said she chose to get into politics, “because our governments have turned their backs on the people, and on justice and on peace.”

Petro himself was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement, and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

Petro issued a call for unity during his victory speech and extended an olive branch to his critics, saying all members of the opposition will be welcomed at the presidential palace "to discuss the problems of Colombia."

"From this government that is beginning there will never be political persecution or legal persecution, there will only be respect and dialogue," he said, adding that he will listen to not only those who have raised arms but also to "that silent majority of peasants, Indigenous people, women, youth."

"Este gobierno que inicia no tendrá persecución política, es así como podemos construir lo que hace unos días llamamos el Gran Acuerdo Nacional. Hoy se empezó a construir con 11 millones, pero debe construirse con más de 50 millones de colombianos": @petrogustavo #GanoColombia pic.twitter.com/Gu0K5BXDCG — Colombia Humana (@ColombiaHumana_) June 20, 2022

War On Drugs

Petro has called for Colombia to move away from the “ineffective” drug policies formed with the United States, saying that Colombia should pave its own path. Petro, an economist, favors legalizing marijuana. "The issue of marijuana seems stupid to me to keep it underground," Petro said.

US Response

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the Biden administration looks forward to working with Petro. "Congratulations to the Colombian people for exercising their right to vote and reaffirming the strength of their democracy. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect Petro Gustavo and building a more democratic and equitable hemisphere."

Photo from VP-elect Petro's Twitter