EXCLUSIVE: Surfside Launches Retail Intelligence Targeting For Inventory-Level Ad Campaigns

Surfside Solutions Inc., end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, announced the general availability of Retail Intelligence Targeting to enterprise clients, a feature of the Surfside Platform that allows cannabis dispensaries and brands to create dynamic digital advertising campaigns based on product availability.

“With Surfside’s Retail Intelligence Targeting, we’re giving brands and retailers a revolutionary new way to create ad campaigns that can dynamically adapt to the latest changes in product inventory, popularity, and market trends, whether at their own retail location, a partner location, or a competitor,” said Michael Blanche, co-founder of Surfside.

With the addition of Retail Intelligence Targeting to the Surfside Platform, advertisers can create rule-based ad campaigns automated by inventory levels, adjust ad spend, creative, and product promotions based on real-time inventory data to increase marketing when overstocked or decrease spending when inventory is low.

By setting parameters based on brand, SKU levels, product category, or competitor inventory levels, cannabis businesses can make sure every ad dynamically adjusts in real-time to what’s actually in stock.

“With this new feature, Surfside continues to lead the way in giving our clients the ability to make every ad as agile and personalized as possible, driving a more engaging shopping experience for consumers and increased sales and efficiencies for clients,” Blanche concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Surfside.io