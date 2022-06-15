Airo Brands Expands Partnership With Ascend Wellness To Launch Airo Products In New Jersey's Cannabis Market

AIRO BRANDS, Inc., expanded its partnership with ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC. AAWH AAWH .

"We're excited to expand our relationship with AWH, who have been fantastic partners in Illinois and Michigan. Bringing Airo to New Jersey builds on our national footprint and we look forward to delighting Garden State consumers!" stated Airo CEO, Richard Yost.

President and co-founder of AWH, Frank Perullo, is happy about the partnership. "We are delighted to bring Airo's premier inhalation products to our retail customers at our owned dispensaries in New Jersey and to our wholesale partners throughout the state. Expanding the product offering available in New Jersey is among our top priorities for 2022," stated Perullo.

About Airo:

Airo is a leading cannabis inhalation brand, available in more than 1,300 dispensaries across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Offering the premium AiroPro, AiroSport & AiroX technology, as well as its AiroPod cartridge oil formulations,

About Ascend Welness:

AWH is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products.

