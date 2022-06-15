Juva Life Secures $12M Loan From Seed To Sale Funding

Seed To Sale Funding (“STSF”) has placed a $12 million, senior secured loan for Juva Life JUVA JUVAF (FWB:4VV), a leading indoor cannabis cultivator and life sciences company located in Stockton, CA.

“Seed To Sale Funding is honored to have assisted Juva in its growth”, stated Judy Rinkus, STSF’s CEO. “Juva is truly one of the most innovative ventures in this space. Doug Chloupek and his team are doing important research into the use of cannabinoids to treat a variety of medical conditions. Juva used the proceeds from this transaction to exercise the purchase option on its world-class facility, build out a retail location, and fund ongoing R&D investments.”

About Seed To Sale Funding

Seed To Sale Funding is a nationally recognized consulting company that raises debt capital for all facets of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, retail, and ancillary businesses. Loans are placed with a curated network of private lenders, real estate investment trusts, and commercial banks. STSF has placed $70 million in transactions since 2019.

About Juva Life

Juva Life discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical

products in the cannabis consumer segment and non-cannabinoid-based medical industry.

The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Primary operations are conducted from Stockton, California.

