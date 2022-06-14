Michigan: As Supply Expands, Cannabis Flower Pricing Continues to Decline

In May, Michigan cannabis sales fell 4% compared to April and increased 25% year-over-year to $186.4 million, reported New Cannabis Ventures.
YoY medical sales fell 47.7% to $23.3 million, down 13.9% sequentially. Meanwhile, adult-use sales grew 56.3% to $163.2 million, down 2.8% sequentially, per data from The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
Medical Cannabis
Cannabis operators in Michigan sold 5,860 pounds of flowers to medicinal users in May, for a total of $11,027,687. In addition, over 200 pounds of concentrates for $1,202,591. The edibles segment was the most significant in terms of volume in the medical category: medical cannabis users bought 30,680 pounds of cannabis infused-edibles for a value of 2,998,004.
Adult-Use Cannabis
Sales of adult-use cannabis flowers equaled 38,676 pounds of flowers for a total of $80,830,696. In May, adults bought 1,083 pounds of cannabis concentrates, spending $10,553,239 on products such as sauces, live resins, waxes, shatters, or crumbles, to name a few. Infused edible sales amounted to 179,671 pounds and $19,184,480. Vape cartridge sales eclipsed the rest of the segments in the adult-use category: $35,024,086 for 3,418 cartridges that were sold.
“As supply continues to expand, flower pricing for adult-use continues to decline. In May, the average price of $2,090 fell 1.8% sequentially and 41% from a year ago,” NCV reported. “Michigan cannabis sales expanded 82% in 2021 to $1.79 billion and are up 27.2% thus far in 2022.”
Photo by William Duggan on Unsplash.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.