Element 7 Expands With Three New Cannabis Stores In California

Element 7 continued to expand its retail footprint across California this week with three new store openings in seven days — stores opened their doors in Mendota, Willits, and Chula Vista.

Located 30 miles west of Fresno, Mendota is an agricultural city with a rich history and hails as the Cantaloupe Capital of the World. Element 7 is the only licensed retailer in the city and anticipates serving a customer base that will extend to Fresno and beyond, given the lack of licensed cannabis retailers in this part of California.

The store in Willits, located in the heart of Mendocino County, adds another store for Element 7 in Mendocino County and makes Element 7 the only retailer in California with stores in both Humboldt and Mendocino counties, two of the major centers of cannabis production.

Element 7's store in Chula Vista, just four miles north of the border with Mexico, expands the company's footprint further into Southern California. The store will feature a resident DJ and a number of craft and Hispanic brands including Humo, La Familia, and Calavera to cater to the local market.

All three stores will be managed by Element 7's expanding retail team and will feature a range of brands and products from some of the state's largest, and smallest, cultivators and manufacturers.

Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7, stated, "We're proud to launch Element 7 in three new communities, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California. The menu we have selected for the three stores includes some of the state's leading brands like West Coast Cure, Jeeter, Wyld, Kiva, Raw Garden, Alien Labs, Himalaya and Pamos as well as local craft cannabis brands from across California. We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Dewpoint Farms, Lucy Goosey, Terp Mansion, and Arcata Fire from our operations in Central and Northern California — that's not just smart for business but it's helping small farmers in these communities take their products south to other parts of California, which has been a driving force in our company vision since we started in 2018."

The three stores expand Element 7's footprint in California and take the business to 12 operational cannabis sites across the state. Element 7 is currently under final approvals on its next operations scheduled to open in 2022 — retail dispensaries will be opened in Napa City, Moreno Valley, Oakland, San Francisco, and Fresno before the end of the year.

Photo: Courtesy of Element 7