ScottsMiracle-Gro Appoints Ex Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval To Its Board Of Directors

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG appointed Brian Sandoval to its board of directors.

Governor Sandoval served two terms as the 29th Governor of the State of Nevada, having held office from 2011 to 2019. He is currently the president of the University of Nevada, Reno, a position he has held since 2020.

“Brian’s long-standing commitment to public service makes him a strong addition to our team. His extensive experience on issues related to economic growth, job creation, natural resources, judicial matters and higher education will certainly be of value,” stated Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. I also expect Brian to bring fresh perspectives to our discussions. On behalf of all the directors, I am very pleased to welcome him to Scotts.”

His current role as president of the University of Nevada, Reno – the first Hispanic and University alumnus to serve that role – is the most recent of his public service posts. Before serving as Governor, he served as a district judge of the United States District Court for the district of Nevada, attorney general of Nevada, and in the Nevada Assembly. He served as chairman of the National Governors Association from 2017 to 2018, National Council of State Governments in 2015, Western Governors Association in 2014 and the Education Commission of the States from 2013 to 2014.

Governor Sandoval will serve on the board’s Innovation and Technology Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Photo: Courtesy of Brian Sandoval - 4536610433 via Wikimedia Commons

