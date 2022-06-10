Elon Musk Says Psychedelics Should Be Seriously Considered For Therapeutic Uses, Leading Chorus Of Celeb Support

Elon Musk, the Tesla multi-billionaire investor and owner of the largest portion of Twitter TWTR shares has been discussing psychedelics on the social platform.

The most recent message Musk posted was a reply to a statement by Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin CYBN, the biotech company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms and treatment for mental health disorders.

Psychedelics and MDMA can make a real difference to mental health, especially for extreme depression and PTSD. We should take this seriously. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2022



Drysdale’s original statement was a call for investors to consider the psychedelic market, as the potential of these substances could massively reduce the massive cost of mental health treatments.

"Have you looked at the pharmacoeconomic potential of psychedelics to massively reduce the $2.5T cost of mental health? Wall Street is missing out," Drysdale said.

Musk’s Tweet was also a reply to TV host Jim Cramer, another supporter of psychedelics who dedicated one of his shows last year to the subject of major depressive disorder.

"Tremendous love and awe for Elon Musk out here in SF. Just awe," said Cramer in a Tweet.

