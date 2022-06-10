Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co, Sensi Media, 4Front Ventures, BellRock Brands

The Parent Co. Welcomes Roz Lipsey To Its Leadership Team

TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Co., has tapped Roz Lipsey to serve as executive vice president of operations and wholesale.

In this newly created role, Lipsey will focus on implementing operational efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives across the Company as well as the continued growth of the Company's omnichannel retail platform.

Lipsey brings over 25 years of experience in evaluating and scaling businesses and products for success. She previously served as a chief operating officer of MedMen Enterprises MMNFF.

“The strong leadership team we have built will be instrumental as we continue to implement our strategy focused on high-quality revenue, which combined with our consumer-first approach and robust footprint, strongly positions us to become the number one consumer choice in California," Troy Datcher, CEO and chairman of The Parent Co., said.

Sensi Media Names Jen Bernstein New Executive Editor

Sensi Media Group LLC, the publisher of Sensi magazine, has named Jen Bernstein as the new executive editor of the award-winning Denver-based publishing house.

Bernstein will be responsible for leading all aspects of creating content for the magazine as well as managing their online environment.

Currently, the magazine is distributed in Michigan, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, California and Puerto Rico.

Bernstein is a media professional who has risen through the ranks of the publishing and cannabis industries for more than twenty years.

In her previous role as managing editor for High Times, she led all editorial content, cover, and content meetings maintained the style guide and oversaw the publication of over 70 issues of High Times and High Times’ “Best Of” quarterly magazines.

"As our Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Stephanie Wilson is moving on to explore new creative opportunities, Sensi Media is thrilled to have Jen Bernstein join our staff as Executive Editor,” Stephanie Graziano, CEO of Sensi Media, said. “Jen's background is a perfect blend of mainstream consumer magazines and cannabis industry experience. She brings more than two decades of journalism and creativity to our team. We're looking forward to what she will bring to the magazine, as well as other areas of our business."

4Front Ventures Strengthens Leadership Team With New Appointments

Vertically integrated cannabis company 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF announced several key leadership appointments recently.

The company added Keith Adams as chief financial officer. Prior to this, she oversaw the financial department at LPF Holdco, LLC doing business as Loudpack. He has over three decades of experience in accounting and finance.

Christopher Wimmer agreed to serve as 4Front’s general counsel. He previously served as in-house vice president of legal at Agrify Corporation AGFY, where he provided legal advice on all aspects of this publicly-traded cannabis cultivation and extraction equipment company. Wimmer has been in the cannabis industry for four years – two of which he has spent as in-house legal counsel – assisting in acquisitions, partnerships, wholesale purchases, IP licensing, HR matters and litigation.

Ray Landgraf joined the Phoenix-based company to serve as president of California operations. He was the founder and CEO of Island Cannabis Co., a premier California cannabis brand and consumer-products business.

Brandon Mills, who previously served as president and chief operating officer of Island agreed to join 4Front as executive vice president.

Robert Hunt who agreed to serve as a board member at 4Front has more than 15 years of experience in the cannabis industry, serving as an attorney, consultant and entrepreneur. Since January 2018, Hunt has been a managing member of Linnaea Holdings.

Amit Patel, also a newly appointed board member brings to the company a wide range of experience in investment management, investment banking, and the management and oversight of operating companies, including companies undergoing strategic transformations.

BellRock Brands Names interim CFO

BellRock Brands Inc. BRCK has announced several key changes to management.

The Denver-based company announced that Kavi Bhai, BellRock's CFO is leaving the company.

Scott Ogur has been appointed as the interim CFO, effective immediately.

BellRock also engaged West 4th Holdings, LLC. Founded by Zachary Venegas and Ogur, a management consulting firm that focuses on improving operational productivity for small to mid-size companies.

Ogur is a world-class financial leader and has over two decades of finance, public company reporting, asset management and M&A experience.

"We are very excited to engage West 4th and add Scott and Zac to BellRock's management team. Scott's seasoned background in finance, operations and his knowledge of the cannabis industry will help ensure BellRock's success for the future,” Brian Jansen, BellRock's president and CEO said.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock